Tri-City Area homecoming courts

Patterson High School's homecoming court was recognized during the school's football game against Abbeville Oct. 12. Members of the court are, seated from left, Hannah Boudreaux, Tyreioanna Tillman, Queen Mackenzie Marcel, Kayla Baudoin and Asiayana Bridget. Standing from left are Madison Gouaux, Katelyn Larson, Kara Lawrence, Patrice Bazile, Makayla Knight, Makayla Vining and Angie Gros. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Wade Gussman Photography)