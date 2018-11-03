The 2018 Central Catholic High School homecoming court was recognized at the Eagles’ game against Centerville Oct. 26. From left are Cameron Breaux, Caroline Green, Emily Haines, Elise Hidalgo, Queen Alyssa Landry, Second Maid Bailee Lipari, First Maid Brooke Lipari, Kerrilyn Luc, Emily Roy, Carli Solar and Sydney Williams. Central Catholic won the football game 40-30. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Musemeche Photography)
The 2018 Berwick High School homecoming court was recognized at the Panthers’ game against Abbeville Oct. 26. Seated, from left, are Alyssa Gray, Madison Carline, Queen Brianna Davis, Tia Whitehead and Maya McGinnis. Standing, from left, are Abby Sanford, Lauren Skinner, Megan Lipari, Isabella Lodrigue, Maci Broussard, Madison Billiot, Natalie Mayon and Natalie Bourgeois. Berwick won the football game 42-20. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Wade Gussman Photography)
Tri-City Area high school homecoming courts
Central Catholic and Berwick High schools crowned their homecoming queens at their football games on Oct. 26.