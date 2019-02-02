Tigers will travel to Archbishop Hannan for first-round matchup

Entering the Division III postseason, Morgan City High School Coach Trevor Patterson liked his draw as the No. 22 seed.

He said he feels that the Tigers will have a competitive match with No. 11 Archbishop Hannan, who they will face Saturday at 2 p.m. in Covington. If the Tigers are able to beat the Hawks, Morgan City will have a rematch against a Parkview Baptist squad Morgan City already has faced this season. Parkview Baptist, Division III’s No. 6 seed, received a first-round bye.

However, before Morgan City (7-2-3 overall, 2-5-1 in District 6-III) can worry about Parkview Baptist, Patterson said the Tigers must take care of business against Archbishop Hannan (14-6 overall, 4-2 in District 7-III).

“We feel it’s going to be a close game. We really do,” Patterson said of the Hannan contest.

Morgan City will enter the postseason not at full strength, however, as Patterson said defender Dylan Mayon is out for Saturday’s contest with an injury, while he said defender Dalexandro Hernandez also is injured, although Patterson said he hopes Hernandez can improve by Saturday.

However, Patterson said the Tigers have some players who can fill those voids.

Archbishop Hannan is led by senior Victory Harvey, who has 35 goals this season. Last year, Harvey won the Class 3A 800-meter run with a time of 2:00.64.

Hannan enters the postseason on a two-game losing streak having fallen to District 7-III foe Pearl River and Vandebilt Catholic in nondistrict play to end the season.

Morgan City and Hannan have two common opponents this season, Parkview Baptist and Vandebilt Catholic. Morgan City fell to Parkview Baptist 3-1 and to Vandebilt Catholic in league play by scores of 7-1 and 3-2. Hannan fell to Parkview Baptist 6-1 and Vandebilt Catholic 5-2.

Vandebilt Catholic is the No. 8 seed in Division III.

Among the other notable teams Hannan faced this season were Lusher Charter, who is the No. 7 team in the Division III postseason, Pope John Paul II, No. 6 in Division IV; St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 8 in Division IV and Dunham, No. 10 in Division IV. Hannan fell to Lusher in district play 1-0, beat Pope John Paul II 6-2, topped St. Thomas Aquinas 3-2 and took down Dunham 3-1.

Among the other notable teams Morgan City faced this year was Beau Chene, who is the No. 4 team in the Division II postseason; Terrebonne, No. 8 in Division II; and district foe E.D. White, No. 5 in Division III. Morgan City fell in all of those contests, dropping a 2-0 match to Beau Chene, a 5-3 contest to Terrebonne, and matches of 8-0 and 5-1 to E.D. White.