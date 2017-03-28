Tigers drop pair of district games

The Hanson Memorial Tigers dropped a pair of District 7-1A games to Ascension Episcopal School on Thursday and the Vermilion Catholic Eagles on Friday to slip to 1-2 in league play.

Hanson, which will play host to Vermilion Catholic tonight at 6 at the Amar Lancon Field, came up on the short end of a 5-0 loss to the VCHS Eagles on Friday in Abbeville.

VERMILION CATHOLIC 5, HANSON 0

Harrison Vicknair fired a 3-hitter, lifting the Vermilion Catholic Eagles to a 5-0 win over the Hanson Memorial Tigers here Friday at the VCHS Baseball Field.

Vicknair worked seven complete innings, allowing no runs on three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Peyton Trahan and Brian Sonnier saw mound duties for the Tigers. Trahan started and worked four innings, giving up five runs (2 earned) on five hits with four walks. Sonnier hurled the final two frames, allowing no runs on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Leading hitters for Hanson were: Luke Lancon, 1 for 2, double; Peyton Trahan, 1 for 3 and Noah Judice, 1 for 3.

Matt Fontennot led VC with a 2 for 3 performance with two runs and 1 RBI.

AES 11, Hanson 4

On Thursday, the Ascension Episcopal School Blue Gators notched an 11-4 District 7-1A win over the Hanson Tigers.

AES suffered a 5-4 loss to the Hanson Tigers in eight innings on Tuesday in Franklin.

AES responded by earning an 11-4 win over Hanson on Thursday.

Leading hitters for Hanson were: Luke Lancon, 1 for 3, 2 runs; Peyton Trahan, 1 for 3, run, RBI; Chase Mensman, 2 for 2; RBI; Jack Vaccarella, 1 for 3; Luke Rodriguez, 1 for 2 and Brock Broussard, 1 for 3, run.

Skylar Fitch started on the hill for the Tigers, pitching 3.33 innings, allowing six runs (2 earned) on four hits with five walks.

Brock Broussard went the final 2.67 frames, giving up five runs (2 earned) on five hits with four walks.