Three Tri-City Area teams fall Friday

The Tri-City Area's three high schools fell in Friday night football action.

Morgan City (2-2), the lone team playing at home, fell 28-13 to Donaldsonville, while Patterson (1-3) fell 55-21 at Terrebonne. Berwick fell to Isidore Newman 48-23 in New Orleans.

Thursday, Central Catholic defeated Gueydan 43-13.

Below are other scores from across the state, courtesy of The Associated Press:

Acadiana 27, New Iberia 7

Adams Christian, Miss. 26, Oak Forest 20

Airline 35, Southwood 0

Albany 14, Sophie B. Wright 13

Alexandria 48, Red River 6

Amite 35, Independence 0

Archbishop Hannan 37, The Church Academy 6

Archbishop Rummel 42, Teurlings Catholic 31

Ascension Catholic 54, Thomas Jefferson 0

Ascension Christian School 32, Westminster Christian 26

Assumption 18, E.D. White 12, 4OT

Baker 30, Brusly 19

Barbe 42, Lafayette 21

Bastrop 42, Richwood 8

Baton Rouge Catholic 52, St. Thomas More 43

Baton Rouge Episcopal 39, Northeast 22

Belle Chasse 44, KIPP Renaissance 0

Ben's Ford 34, Benton Academy, Miss. 8

Benton 51, Bossier 0

Bonnabel 36, Higgins 6

Bowling Green 45, Centreville Aca., Miss. 28

Breaux Bridge 47, Abbeville 7

Briarfield 60, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 20

Caldwell Parish 12, Buckeye 10

Calvary Baptist Academy 41, Peabody 6

Captain Shreve 36, Westgate 24

Central 12, Scotlandville 6

Central Hinds Aca., Miss. 35, Riverfield 20

Central Private 40, Amite School, Miss. 0

Chalmette 48, King 6

Church Point 46, Pine Prairie 0

Comeaux 21, LaGrange 0

Country Day 11, St. Charles Catholic 10

Covington 38, Ponchatoula 31

D'Arbonne Woods 33, Lincoln Preparatory School 26

DeQuincy 27, Bunkie 0

DeRidder 28, Natchitoches Central 14

Delhi 22, Cedar Creek 21

Delhi Charter 25, Mangham 18

Denham Springs 43, Belaire 6

Destrehan 28, Hahnville 15

Dunham 40, Port Allen 0

Dutchtown 43, Sci Academy 0

East Ascension 58, Cecilia 24

East Beauregard 38, North Caddo 22

East Feliciana 20, Capitol 6

East Iberville 20, Tara 14

East St. John 31, Central Lafourche 0

Elton 42, Grand Lake 16

Eunice 36, Crowley 32

Evangel Christian Academy 56, Parkway 20

Ferriday 30, Rayville 26

Fontainebleau 35, Mandeville 34, OT

Franklinton 21, Tylertown, Miss. 14

General Trass (Lake Providence) 36, Madison 6

Haughton 42, C.E. Byrd 21

Haynesville 35, Jonesboro-Hodge 26

Holy Cross 35, Archbishop Shaw 6

Homer 44, Arcadia 40

Houma Christian 28, Ben Franklin 15

Iota 49, Northwest 12

Jeanerette 20, Loreauville 14

Jena 37, Grant 0

Jennings 23, Iowa 20

John Curtis Christian 45, Brother Martin 16

John Ehret 31, West Jefferson 14

Kaplan 39, Kinder 9

Karr 31, G.W. Carver 19

Kentwood 30, Franklin Parish 24

Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Highland Baptist 0

Lake Area New Tech Early College 34, Woodlawn (BR) 31

Lake Arthur 24, Vinton 0

Lake Charles College Prep 50, Westlake 13

Lakeshore 62, Loranger 20

Leesville 38, Pineville 35

Livonia 36, McKinley 0

Logansport 40, Lena Northwood 7

Longview, Texas 56, Ruston 35

Lutcher 31, St. Amant 28, 2OT

Madison Prep 48, Glen Oaks 0

Many 33, Union Parish 14

Marksville 20, Winnfield 6

Minden 35, Huntington 0

Montgomery 46, LaSalle 18

Neville 49, Carroll 8

North Vermilion 39, Varnado 0

North Webster 28, West Ouachita 14

Northlake Christian 6, Springfield 0

Notre Dame 49, New Iberia Catholic 0

Oak Grove 68, Delta Charter 31

Oberlin 35, Merryville 14

Opelousas 48, Oakdale 14

Opelousas Catholic 62, North Central 0

Ouachita Christian 34, Sicily Island 14

Ouachita Parish 28, Carencro 14

Pearl River 42, Riverdale 27

Plain Dealing 58, Ringgold 6

Plaquemine 31, West St. John 6

Pointe Coupee Catholic 36, Slaughter 32

Port Barre 14, Mamou 0

Prairie View def. Rebul Aca., Miss., forfeit

Rayne 37, Erath 8

River Oaks 27, Deer Creek School, Miss. 0

Rosepine 45, Lakeside 12

Sacred Heart 9, Holy Savior Menard 6

Saint Paul's 45, Northshore 16

Salmen 27, Bogalusa 18

Sam Houston 21, Sulphur 19

Shreveport Northwood 43, North DeSoto 28

Silliman 46, Brookhaven Aca., Miss. 20

Slidell 26, Hammond 7

South Lafourche 22, Ellender 13

South Pike, Miss. 52, Sumner 20

South Plaquemines 19, W.L. Cohen 8

Southern Lab 31, Broadmoor 14

St. Edmund Catholic 14, Basile 0

St. Frederick Catholic 41, Tensas 8

St. Helena Central 36, Pine 14

St. James 45, Wossman 28

St. Louis 38, South Beauregard 20

St. Martin's 29, Ridgewood 0

St. Martinville 48, Northside 6

St. Mary's 56, Block 0

St. Michael 44, Lakeview 14

St. Thomas Aquinas 43, Pope John Paul II 7

Sterlington 34, Loyola College Prep 13

Tallulah 57, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 28

Thibodaux 30, H.L. Bourgeois 6

University (Lab) 34, West Feliciana 0

Vandebilt Catholic 33, South Terrebonne 21

Vermilion Catholic 36, Hanson Memorial 0

Vidalia 51, Beekman 0

Ville Platte 29, Pickering 20

Walker 10, Parkview Baptist 3

Washington-Marion 54, Beau Chene 0

Welsh 57, Avoyelles 0

West Monroe 30, Noxubee County, Miss. 9

White Castle 44, Lusher Charter 41

Woodlawn (SH) 14, B.T. Washington 7

Zachary 24, Live Oak 10