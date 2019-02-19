Central Catholic's Kye Morgel
(The Daily Review/File Photo)

Patterson's Elijah Williams
(The Daily Review/File Photo)

Morgan City's Kerwin Francois
(The Daily Review/File Photo)

Three Tri-City Area high school boys basketball teams qualify for postseason play

Tue, 02/19/2019 - 6:03pm

Three Tri-City area boys basketball teams qualified for the postseason play when high school basketball brackets were released Monday. Central Catholic, Patterson and Morgan City each made the postseason. The Eagles, ranked No. 2 in Division IV, received a first-round bye. Patterson, Class 3A's No. 15 seed, will host No. 18 seed South Beauregard Friday at 6:30 p.m., while Morgan City, Class 4A's No. 16 seed, will host No. 17 Warren Easton Friday at 7 p.m.

