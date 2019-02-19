Three Tri-City Area high school boys basketball teams qualify for postseason play

Three Tri-City area boys basketball teams qualified for the postseason play when high school basketball brackets were released Monday. Central Catholic, Patterson and Morgan City each made the postseason. The Eagles, ranked No. 2 in Division IV, received a first-round bye. Patterson, Class 3A's No. 15 seed, will host No. 18 seed South Beauregard Friday at 6:30 p.m., while Morgan City, Class 4A's No. 16 seed, will host No. 17 Warren Easton Friday at 7 p.m.