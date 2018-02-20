Three Tri-City area boys hoops teams make playoffs

Morgan City, Patterson and Central Catholic High schools qualified for the boys basketball postseason in their respective classifications when playoff brackets were announced Monday afternoon. Morgan City and Central Catholic are tied for the highest seed among area squads as they are ninth seeds in Class 4A and Division IV, respectively. Meanwhile, Patterson is the No. 12 seed in Class 3A. Central Catholic will host No. 24 Highland Baptist Thursday at 6:30 p.m., while Morgan City will host No. 24 seed Livonia and Patterson meets No. 21 Glen Oaks, both Friday at 7 p.m. In the top photo is Morgan City's Jared Singleton, while in the middle photo is Patterson's Dajon Richard. Above, is Central Catholic's Brooks Thomas. (The Daily Review/File Photos)