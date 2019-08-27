From left are John B. Hover Sr. of B&G Food Enterprises, area Taco Bell franchisee; Central Catholic Athletic Director Ree Case, Gregory J. Hamer Jr. of B&G Food Enterprises, Central Catholic football coach Tommy Minton, Central Catholic Principal Pete Boudreaux and B&G Food Enterprises CEO Greg Hamer Sr. (Submitted Photo/B&G Food Enterprises).
From left are Gregory Hamer Jr. of B&G Food Enterprises, area Taco Bell franchisee; Morgan City football coach Chris Stroud and Jay LeBlanc of B&G Food Enterprises. (Submitted Photo/B&G Food Enterprises).
Taco Bell sponsoring two area football jamborees
Taco Bell is sponsoring two area high school football jamborees this year. Thursday, the Taco Bell Jamboree will be held at Centerville High School and feature Central Catholic, Centerville, Hanson Memorial and Covenant Christian Academy. Meanwhile, on Aug. 30, the Taco Bell Morgan City High School Jamboree will be held at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City and features Morgan City, Berwick, Patterson and White Castle high schools.