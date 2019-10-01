St. Stanislaus defeats CCHS, 28-21

A big fourth quarter from Max Favre, nephew of NFL legend Brett Favre, and his receivers was enough to propel St. Stanislaus to a 28-21 comeback victory against Central Catholic Friday at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City.

Trailing 21-14 as the fourth quarter began, Favre and his receivers stepped up big. First, the senior quarterback hooked up with Bradley Darby (two catches, 53 yards) for a 33-yard touchdown pass down with 8:32 remaining to tie the game at 21 following the extra point.

On the Rock-a-Chaws’ next possession, it was Dallas Payne (seven catches, 130 yards), who came up big. The senior receiver caught a pass and broke several tackles en route to a 52-yard touchdown with 4:10 remaining to put St. Stanislaus (3-2) ahead for good.

Central Catholic (1-2) drove to the Rock-a-Chaws’ 26-yard-line before Eagles quarterback Ryan Miller (4-of-9, 105 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions) was picked off in the end zone by Trustin Northington with under two minutes remaining.

With the Eagles out of timeouts, Favre took a knee twice to run out the remaining minute-plus of regulation. Northington had two interceptions in the fourth quarter for St. Stanislaus.

Favre finished the night 16-of-28 for 238 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He threw three touchdowns in the second half, including a 17-yard pass to Payne that gave the Rock-a-Chaws their first lead of the night at 14-7 with 2:48 remaining in the third quarter.

“We’re really proud of the way those guys played in the fourth quarter,” St. Stanislaus Coach Nate Encrapera said. “I knew Central Catholic was going to be a really well-coached football team. I also knew that Tommy (Minton) would do a good job of getting their guys ready, play really sound in their schemes and play hard for four quarters, and they did.”

Central Catholic was in the game all night long and led for much of the way. The Eagles broke a scoreless tie in the second quarter when Miller completed a 17-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal to Freddie Calloway for a 7-0 lead at the 8:02 mark after Adlai Urbina’s extra point.

Davidyione Bias had two touchdown runs in the second half, including one on a 53-yard run late in the third quarter. Bias finished the night with 31 carries and 140 yards and two touchdowns along with one catch for 24 yards.

“You look at it and we didn’t tackle,” Minton said of the fourth quarter. “(Payne) ran hard with the ball in his hands, and then offensively, we had a few miscues. You take it and look at it and we’re both two really good football teams. I don’t think it’s a situation where you throw in the towel. We’re going to look at the tape and get better from it.”

Central Catholic finished with 13 first downs and 295 yards of total offense to St. Stanislaus’s seven first downs and 292 yards.

Central Catholic will return to action Thursday when it travels to face two-time defending Division IV state runner-up Ascension Catholic.