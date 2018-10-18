South Lafourche scores on 5 straight possessions to defeat Morgan City 35-7

Morgan City grabbed the momentum first Friday in its District 7-4A contest against South Lafourche with a blocked field goal returned for a score and a 7-0 lead.

However, South Lafourche came back with five scores on its next five offensive possessions en route to a 35-7 homecoming victory.

After the teams played a scoreless first quarter, Mor-gan City forced South Lafourche to attempt a 33-yard field goal on a drive in Morgan City territory early in the second quarter.

However, Morgan City’s Mitchell Mancuso blocked the attempt by South Lafourche’s Jesse Torres and then took the ball down the Tarpons’ sideline for a 77-yard touchdown return. Andy Rangel’s extra point was good for a 7-0 Morgan City lead with 11:46 remaining in the first half.

South Lafourche responded with a touchdown on its next drive as Brock Bailleaux completed a 19-yard pass to Jelby Cheramie, and Torres added the extra point with 8:19 remaining to tie the game at 7.

The Tarpons added two more first-half touchdowns as Bailleaux scored on a 2-yard run with 5:47 remaining in the second quarter and Aaron Vestal reached the end zone on a 5-yard run with 1:21 remaining in the second quarter for a 21-7 halftime line.

The Tarpons’ second touchdown was set up by a Morgan City fumble at its own 23.

Morgan City Coach Chris Stroud said his team, which plays multiple players both way, simply wore out, and South Lafourche took ad-vantage.

"Pretty much the same story all year,” he said. “We've played well up until a point, and then we kind of snowballed and fall apart. I'm proud of the kids that fight hard. I'm very disappointed in a few kids who shut down tonight. I'll handle that on Monday.

The Tigers were without starting quarterback Devonta Grogan Friday, who sat out to rest a thigh injury, Stroud said. Stroud said he hoped to have Grogan back next week.

Stroud commended the play of backup Khai Hartley, who got the start.

South Lafourche Coach Blake Forsythe said responding to adversity, like the squad faced with the early deficit, was something the squad worked on.

"We talked a lot about this week,” he said. “In a lot of games this season, we played close games and one bad thing happens and we want to shut it down, so I think that's really a testa-ment to the maturity that we've seen so far throughout the year."

South Lafourche scored twice in the third quarter, with Cheramie reaching the end zone on an 8-yard run with 5:51 remaining and Bailleaux connected on a 44-yard pass to Cameron Georges with 1:34 remaining in the quarter for the final margin.

Morgan City will return to action Friday when it hosts Ellender for homecoming.