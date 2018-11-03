Rivals CCHS, VC meet with seeding on the line

Rivals Central Catholic and Vermilion Catholic will meet Friday in Abbeville in District 7-1A action with playoff seeding on the line.

The teams are back-to-back in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division IV power rankings as Vermilion Catholic is No. 4 and Central Catholic, No. 5.

“It’s a big game for seeding,” Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said. “If we win the ball game, we have a chance to be the fourth seed. If we lose the ballgame, we’re going to drop anywhere around six or seven, and they have a chance if they win the ball game to move up to three and if they lose, they drop somewhere around five.”

The teams are playing for an opportunity to secure home-field advantage for multiple rounds, too, Minton said.

A week ago, Central Catholic defeated Centerville 40-30 in district play, while Vermilion Catholic topped Highland Baptist 61-6 in league play.

Vermilion Catholic (9-1 overall, 4-1 in district) is led by its passing game in its spread offense. Quarterback Drew Lege has completed 121 of 192 passes for 1,954 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.

“He got a chance to start a couple games as a freshman last year when his brother was hurt, so he got a little bit of experience coming into this year, but he’s done a good job for them,” Minton said of Lege. “Makes all the throws pretty well.”

Lege's leading receiver is his cousin, Ethan Lege. Ethan Lege has 44 receptions for 322 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Collin Broussard has 19 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns and Garrett Wiggins has 28 catches for 230 yards and five scores.

“Ethan is a really, really good athlete,” Minton said. “He’s a big kid, about 6-foot, 1 (inch), about 200 pounds, and he’s really dangerous with the ball in his hands after the catch.”

In the run game, Vermilion Catholic features Kalix Broussard, who has rushed 92 times for 457 yards and seven touchdowns.

“He’s been starting at running back for them since his freshman year. … He does a good job running the ball for them out of that spread offense,” Minton said.

Defensively, standouts for Vermilion Catholic are defensive end Quinton Marshall and linebacker Jacques Touchet.

Central Catholic is led by its run game this season. Running back Davidyione Bias has 191 carries for 902 yards and 12 touchdowns, while quarterback DeDe Gant has rushed 69 times for 593 yards and eight scores.

Gant has completed 43 of 78 passes for 751 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brooks Thomas is his top receiver with 20 catches for 420 yards and six scores, while Bryce Grizzaffi has 11 receptions for 204 yards and four scores.

Friday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.