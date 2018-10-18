Pink Champions! CCHS clinches district title with Pink Game win

Central Catholic clinched the District 6-V championship with a 3-0 victory against Houma Christian in Central Catholic’s annual Pink Game Tuesday in Morgan City.

Central Catholic won the match 25-11, 25-11, 25-22.

“Happy for the program to accomplish another district championship,” Central Catholic Coach Latashia Wise said.

Yani Johnson led Central Catholic with 19 kills, one ace, five digs and eight blocks, while Katie Hoffpauir had 30 assists. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Brooke Lipari, 19 digs; and Ava Nicar, seven kills and three digs.

Central Catholic (31-8 overall, 3-0 in district) will return to action Thursday when it travels to face Lakeshore in nondistrict action.

Patterson sweeps

Franklin

The Patterson Lumberjills won 3-0 (25-13, 25-4, 25-20) on the road against Franklin Tuesday.

Patterson had 21 aces in the District 2-IV victory.

Briyanna Butler led Patterson with six aces, 12 kills, one dig and two blocks. Other top Patterson contributors were Gabby Marcel, three aces, seven kills and three digs; Emma Marin, two aces, one dig and nine assists; Deja Dugar, six aces and five assists; and Katelyn Larson, one ace, three kills and three digs.

Patterson (12-6, 3-1) will return to action Thursday when it travels to face West St. Mary.

E.D. White

defeats Berwick

Division III’s top-ranked squad, E.D. White, swept Berwick 3-0 (25-8, 25-22, 25-13) in District 8-III action in Thibodaux Tuesday.

Berwick, which entered the game ranked No. 18 in Division III, was led by Maci Broussard, who had 15 digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Ashlynn Fitter, one ace and 11 digs; Alyssa Gray, two kills and five digs; Lauren Skinner, one ace, two kills and three digs; Laney Crouch, two kills and two blocks; Abby Sanford, two aces and three digs; and Ryleigh Arnold, two aces and one block.

Berwick (9-11, 0-3) will return to action Thursday when it hosts fourth-ranked Vandebilt Catholic at home in district play.

Morgan City falls to

Vandebilt Catholic

The Morgan City Lady Tigers fell to Vandebilt Catholic 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-16) in a battle of top 5 Division III teams in Morgan City Tuesday.

Morgan City entered the District 8-III match ranked No. 5 in Division III, while Vandebilt Catholic was ranked No. 4.

Sh’Diamond Holly led Morgan City with 11 kills, two solo blocks, one assist and five digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Jolee Nini, 19 assists and two digs; Karmen Peterson, six kills and six digs; McKenzi Smith, two assists and eight digs; Brynn Stephens, nine digs; and Hallie Blanchard, five digs.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City won 2-1 (25-16, 23-25, 15-13).

Jamia Francois led Morgan City with eight kills, two solo blocks and three aces. Other top Morgan City contributors were Mary Vincent, two kills, 12 assists and one dig; Stephens, one assist, nine digs and four aces; Hailey Aucoin, one kill, six digs and two aces; and Faith Bailey, two kills and nine digs.

In freshman action, Morgan City fell to Vandebilt Catholic 2-0 (25-16, 25-20).

Mary Pleasant led Morgan City with three kills and six digs, while Olivia Baio had three assists, one dig and two aces.

Thursday, Morgan City defeated Berwick 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-17).

Holly led Morgan City with two aces, one solo block, 12 digs and 21 kills. Other top Morgan City contributors were Nini, one kill, seven digs and 34 assists; Peterson, two aces, 11 kills and six digs; Smith, one ace, one kill and 12 digs; Stephens, two kills and eight digs; Francois, five kills and three digs; and Blanchard, six digs.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City fell 2-1 (25-23, 22-25, 6-15).

Francois led Morgan City with 17 kills, one solo block, one block assist, one dig and three aces. Other top Morgan City contributors were Vincent, two kills, 19 assists and one dig; Mariah Pleasant, two kills, one solo block, three block assists and one dig; Stephens, six digs and three aces; Bailey, one kill and four digs; and Deryon Johnson, two kills and two block assists.

In freshman action, Morgan City fell 2-0 (25-11, 25-21).

Pleasant led Morgan City with three kills, one assist, one solo block, one block assist and three digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Bria Romero, three kills, two digs and one ace; Olivia Baio, one kill, five assists and one block assist; and Janaa Coulon, one kill, two digs and one ace.

Morgan City (24-9, 1-2) will return to action Wednesday when it hosts Division III’s top-ranked team, E.D. White, in district play.