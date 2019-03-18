Patterson's Schexnayder leads area All-District 8-3A selections

The Patterson Lumberjacks had one first-team All-District 8-3A selection to lead the area’s picks.

The Lumberjacks’ Kai Schexnayder, a junior, made the top team.

On the second team, Patterson had two selections, juniors Tyrone Tillman and Elijah Williams>

Patterson had one honorable mention selection, Dajon Richard, while Berwick had three honorable mention picks, Blain Louviere, Hunter Seneca and Dayton Clark.

North Vermilion’s Malik Criner was named the district’s Most Valuable Player, while Abbeville’s Berwick Hamilton was Coach of the Year.

Below is the complete team:

First Team

—La’Marc Amos, Soph., David Thibodaux.

—Malik Criner, Sr., North Vermilion.

—Kai Schexnayder, Jr., Patterson.

—Javante Decuir, Sr., Abbeville.

—Tyrese Sam, Sr., Abbeville.

Second Team

—Daniel Poole, Jr., Kaplan.

—Tyrone Tillman, Jr., Patterson.

—Elijah Williams, Jr., Patterson.

—Trent Dupuis, Jr., Kaplan.

—Keishawn Harris, Sr., David Thibodaux.

Honorable Mention

—Erath: William LeBlanc.

—Berwick: Blain Louviere, Hunter Seneca and Dayton Clark.

—Kaplan: Kade Harrington, Logan Roy, Drake Abshire, Jake Hardee and Roston Suire.

—Patterson: Dajon Richard.

—David Thibodeaux: Coby Harris, DQ Griffin and Dontryal Dugas.

—Abbeville: Davonte Promise, Tarrius Campbell and Walter Boudain.