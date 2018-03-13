Patterson's Deondre Diggs signs with Louisiana College

Former Patterson High School standout Deondre Diggs just wanted an opportunity to play college football.

The hulking defensive lineman got that chance Monday, signing a national letter of intent to play college football at Louisiana College in Pineville.

“Today is a blessing,” Diggs said. “I worked my butt off and believed that this would happen like my family, coaches and people I look up to said it would. So, I owe all of them a great big thank you, for believing in me and helping me. I’m gonna put everything in me into getting ready to play and getting my degree. I will not forget why I’m there.”

Diggs was a first-team All-District 8-3A defensive lineman and an honorable mention Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State selection as a senior.

He recorded 55 tackles, 16 assists, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 15 tackles for loss, including five sacks.

As a junior, he also earned first-team All-District 8-3A honors on the defensive line, while as a sophomore, he was an honorable mention All-District 8-3A pick as an offensive lineman.

“I learned from my brother, Malik Bass, and his teammates what it means to be a Lumberjack football player,” he said. “I also saw how people looked up to my brother, because he was a good player and student. He went off to play ball in college, finished and now he’s in the military and helping me try to do the same thing.”

Bass was a football and basketball standout at Patterson..

“I’ve coached all over the state and at the college level, too, and Diggs is one of the better defensive linemen that I’ve had a chance to coach,” Patterson defensive line coach Shannon Craig said. “I feel like having a different coach every year, hurt him in the recruiting process, but he understands now that the first thing is to get college, get signed and who knows what the future holds.”

Louisiana College is a Baptist school located in Pineville. The schools’ sports compete in Division III athletics in the American Southwest Conference.