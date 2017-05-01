Patterson High School's Joel Singleton makes a catch in the outfield during District 8-3A action against Berwick last month. Patterson will begin postseason play Tuesday when it hosts Caldwell Parish in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. The game is the first playoff contest Patterson has hosted since 2010. Patterson enters the game as 3A's No. 14 seed, while Caldwell Parish is the No. 19 seed. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Patterson will host Caldwell Parish Tuesday evening

Mon, 05/01/2017 - 11:57pm Geoffrey Stoute

