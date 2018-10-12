Patterson will host Abbeville for homecoming Friday

Patterson continues to ‘self-destruct’ in games, but with a District 8-3A win against Abbeville this Friday, Patterson Coach Don Jones says the Lumberjacks’ goals are still ahead of team.

Patterson (1-5, 0-1) had three turnovers — including two in the first quarter — that helped North Vermilion jump out to 28-7 lead en route to a 52-28 victory.

“We, once again, self-destructed, physically, got beat on the offensive (and) defensive lines, Jones said after last week’s game.

“Of course, when you lose, everybody’s got an answer for it, but it’s not the X’s and O’s,” Jones added. “I can promise you. It’s not the scheme. It’s all about senior leadership. It’s all about physicality.”

Patterson had 386 yards of offense (204 rushing and 182 passing), while North Vermilion had 363 total yards (291 rushing and 72 passing).

North Vermilion standout Malik Criner led the Patriots with 34 carries for 205 yards and four touchdowns.

Patterson standout Dajon Richard led the ‘Jacks’ with 117 yards rushing and two scores and 94 yards receiving yards and a touchdown. He has carried 103 times for 901 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, while the senior has 16 receptions for 214 yards and two scores.

James Butler had seven carries for 60 yards Friday, and the senior has rushed 44 times for 242 yards this year.

Junior quarterback Randy Paul completed 9-of-18 passes for 182 yards last week and has completed 38-of-72 passes for 492 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions this year.

“We can’t win with all the turnovers and mental mistakes we’ve had,” Jones. “But we’re never gonna give up, and with the homecoming excitement, I think we will dig deep. With a win Friday, our goals, which are a district title and making the playoffs, are still there for us.”

Abbeville (2-4 overall, 0-1 in district) fell 42-30 to Kaplan in its district opener a week ago.

“They’re 3-yards and a cloud of smoke,” Jones said. “They run the Wing-T like Kaplan, and it’s pretty much ground and pound and they will throw an occasional play-action pass.”

Kick off is 7 p.m. at the Sugar Dome.