Patterson volleyball gets a 3-0 victory in opener

Patterson High School opened its volleyball season with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-23, 25-11) victory in Centerville Tuesday.

Alyssa Perkins led Patterson with six aces, 11 kills, one dig and three blocks. Other top Patterson contributors were as follows: Rylie Chaisson, three aces and 10 assists; Kylia Gregory, two aces, four kills, five digs and one assist; Kalani Harris, four aces, two kills and three digs; Nyla Alexander, three aces, three kills and one dig; and Emily Harris, three aces.

Patterson (1-0) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face West St. Mary in nondistrict play.

CCHS drops

five-set thriller

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles fell to Terrebonne 3-2 (25-20, 20-25, 27-25, 20-25, 17-19) in its season opener in Morgan City Tuesday.

Kennedy Grizzaffi and Katie Luc led the Lady Eagles. Grizzaffi had 11 kills, three digs, four solo blocks and three block assists, while Luc had one kill, 25 assists, three aces and nine digs.

Other top Central Catholic contributors were as follows: Haley Fontenot, seven kills, 14 digs, one solo block and one block assist; Lucy Hamer, one kill, 12 assists, four aces and nine digs; Emily Lipari, three aces, three assists and 17 digs; Kamille Lightfoot, nine kills and six solo blocks; Gweneth Dohmann, eight kills, one ace, one dig and one solo block; Madison Landry, five kills, three digs and two block assists; and Charlotte Callais, three aces and nine digs.

Berwick falls in

season opener

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell in straight sets to H.L. Bourgeois in Gray Tuesday in both teams’ season opener.

Berwick dropped games by scores of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-16.

The Lady Panthers (0-1) will return to action Saturday when they travel to face South Terrebonne.