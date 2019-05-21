Patterson meets Cecilia in spring scrimmage

The Patterson Lumberjacks traveled to Cecilia Thursday to mark the end of spring football.

“I’m happy with our team’s play on both sides of the ball,” second-year Patterson High School Coach Don Jones said. “The kids are more receptive to the coaching staff now that they see that we will be here to work with them going to forward.”

Patterson struggled last season, finishing 1-9 and missing the state playoffs for the first time in years.

Thursday’s scrimmage had controlled plays featuring both team’s first-team offenses and defenses. They also played a live 12-minute quarter.

“We’re all already stronger than we were last season, and we still have nine-weeks left in the weight room,” Jones said. “Once we get the freshman in here and working, we’ll be right where we need to be.”

“This is also one of the best classes to come from the junior high in a long time,” Jones added.

In Thursday’s scrimmage, sophomore running back Kyler Paul and returning starting quarterback Randy Paul had touchdown runs.

“We were very impressive moving the football,” Jones said. “The O-line pushed them around, and Paul had two long touchdown runs of like 60 and 70 yards. Defensively, we were aggressive and controlled the run. We both scored like six times at different times in the scrimmage.”

Patterson opens the regular season Sept. 6 at home against West St. Mary.