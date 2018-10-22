Patterson Lumberjills sweep West St. Mary on Thursday

The Patterson Lumberjills swept West St. Mary 3-0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-15) on the road in nondistrict action Thursday.

No individual stats were available.

Patterson (13-6, 2-2 in District 2-IV) will close district play Tuesday when it hosts Catholic High-New Iberia.

CCHS tops Lakeshore

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles defeated Lakeshore 3-1 (25-17, 25-9, 23-25, 25-21) in Mandeville Thursday.

Yani Johnson and Katie Hoffpauir led Central Catholic. Johnson had 26 kills, one ace, 10 blocks and eight digs, while Katie Hoffpauir recorded 46 assists and 11 digs. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Caroline Green, 15 kills, three digs and nine blocks; Brooke Lipari, 20 digs; Bailey Lipari, 14 digs; and Lexi Landry, five kills.

Central Catholic (32-8) will conclude its regular season Monday when it hosts Academy of Our Lady. In addition to Senior Night, the school will honor its 2003 state championship volleyball team.

Berwick falls to

Vandebilt Catholic

Vandebilt Catholic, Division III’s fourth-ranked squad, swept No. 18 Berwick 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-21) in District 8-III volleyball action in Berwick Thursday.

Berwick had 11.5 blocks in the contest.

Lauren Skinner led Berwick with four kills, two blocks and 10 digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Ryleigh Arnold, two aces, one kill, four blocks and two digs; Maci Broussard, 15 digs; Ashlynn Fitter, 11 digs; Bronwyn Colbert, two kills, three blocks and one dig; and Laney Crouch, one kill, two blocks and one dig.

Berwick (9-12, 0-4) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Morgan City in District 8-III action. The contest also will serve as Morgan City’s annual Pink Game.

Morgan City falls

to E.D. White

E.D. White’s Division III’s top-ranked squad, defeated No. 5 Morgan City 3-0 (25-23, 25-7, 25-20) on the Lady Tigers’ Senior Night in Morgan City Wednesday.

Sh’Diamond Holly led Morgan City with one ace, 13 kills, one solo block, two assists and 10 digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Jolee Nini, one kill, 19 assists and 15 digs; Karmen Peterson, two aces, six kills, one solo block, one block assist, one assist and four digs; Brynn Stephens, 16 digs; McKenzi Smith, one kill and 10 digs; Hallie Blanchard, one ace and six digs; and Nia Lightfoot, one kill, one block assist and three digs.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City fell 2-0 (25-21, 25-17).

Mary Vincent led Morgan City with one kill, five assists, five digs and two aces. Other top Morgan City contributors were Jamia Francois, two kills, two solo blocks and two aces; and Deryon Johnson, two kills.

In freshman action, Morgan City fell 2-0 (25-17, 25-22).

Kamryn Olivier led Morgan City with two assists, one ace and three digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Bria Romero, three kills and two digs; Janaa Coulon and Layla Gros, each three digs and one ace; Olivia Baio, one kill, one dig and four aces; and Mariah Pleasant, three digs.

Morgan City (24-10, 1-3) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Berwick in Morgan City’s annual Pink Game.