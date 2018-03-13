Patterson Lumberjacks fall on the road at Westlake, 5-3

Patterson High School's Noah Bryant throws to first base during the Morgan City High School baseball jamboree. Patterson fell on the road Monday to Westlake, 5-3. The Lumberjacks will return to action Thursday when they travel to Port Allen for a 4 p.m. contest. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Morgan City High School's Morrquise Charles follows through on a pitch during the Tigers' 3-0 win against Loreauville Saturday in Central Catholic's baseball tournament. Charles tossed a complete-game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Morgan City will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Terrebonne at 6 p.m. (The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio)