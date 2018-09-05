Patterson looking to build on last season's playoff appearance

The Patterson High School Lumberjills advanced to the volleyball playoffs a year ago for the first time since 2014.

While the squad fell in the Division IV first round a season ago, finishing its season with a 10-11 mark, this year’s squad is riding the momentum of the playoff appearance and looking for more this year.

“The girls are motivated to achieve more than ever this year,” Patterson Coach Chasity Toups said. “The goal for this season is to host a playoff game this year, and make it farther than last year. Yes, playoffs are great, but we want to make our name known.”

Patterson has started its season off on a winning note with a 2-1 mark this past weekend at Franklin’s tournament. The Lumberjills defeated the host squad and Opelousas while falling to Northwest.

“This team has had a great work ethic,” Toups said in the preseason. “They work together as a team and are unselfish. Attitude is a key component in any sport, and I've seen nothing but positive things come out of these girls. My younger girls are also making practices more competitive than ever. They challenge my older girls, and this is something that I haven't seen in a while.”

Among the losses due to graduation a year ago were senior All-District 2-IV Honorable mention selection Tapanga Haven.

However, this year’s squad returns four All-District 2-IV Honorable Mention picks, seniors Katelyn Larson and Kara Lawrence and juniors Briyanna Butler and Gabrielle Marcel.

In addition to Franklin’s tournament, Patterson also will compete in Morgan City High School’s tournament.

Patterson’s schedule features several teams who advanced to the postseason a year ago in Berwick (Division III first round), Delcambre (Division IV first round), Notre Dame (Division IV runner-up) and Catholic High-New Iberia (Division IV second round). The Lumberjills will face Berwick Sept. 25 at Berwick, travel to Delcambre Oct. 3, host Notre Dame Oct. 9 and host Catholic High Oct. 23.

The Delcambre, Notre Dame and Catholic High matchups all are district contests. West St. Mary and Franklin also are members of District 2-IV, which Patterson will compete in.

“Our schedule is almost a mirror image of last year’s, besides Westgate and another tournament added,” Toups said. “We played Westgate in the Highland Baptist tournament last year and added them to our schedule for strength purposes. Our focus this year is to win the games we're supposed to win and beat Delcambre.”

Patterson returns to action Thursday when it travels to face Westgate.