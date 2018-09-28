Patterson to host Westgate in final nondistrict contest

Patterson looks for a “complete” performance in its final pre-district game Friday when Westgate comes to the Sugar Dome.

Patterson (1-3) had an uneven performance again in last week’s 55-21 loss to Terrebonne.

Two late second-quarter touchdowns by the Lumberjacks made it 21-14 at halftime, but the Jacks were no match for Terrebonne (4-0) in the second half.

“We played like a champion in the first half and against a real good football team,” Patterson Coach Don Jones said. “But in the second half, we didn’t show up at all. We had seven players playing both ways, and we got tired again, but that’s not an excuse. Terrebonne dominated us but in the second half. So we’re going to try some new things this week.”

Terrebonne was on cruise control after taking a taking a 35-14 lead in the second quarter.

The Tigers picked up 15 first downs and 363 yards of offense Friday.

Dajon Richard led Patterson with 18 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Richard is Patterson’s top rusher with 64 carries for 519 yards with nine touchdowns, while James Butler has rushed 29 times for 154 yards.

Quarterback Randy Paul has completed 27 of 49 passes for 297 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

His top receivers are Richard with 10 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, Kai Schexnaydex, six catches for 84 yards and touchdown; and Irvin Celestine, six catches for 80 yards and a score.

A week ago, Westgate fell to Captain Shreve 36-24.

Westgate quarterback Darian Charles and wide receiver Jordan Doucet each were transported from the stadium via ambulance in the second half, according to The Daily Iberian. Westgate Coach Ryan Antoine told The Daily Iberian he thought both would be “fine.”

“Westgate runs a spread offense, and they like to run the football,” Jones said. “They have a lot of speed and have big athletic kids all over the field. We hope to play up to our best ability for four quarters, but it’s going to another tough match up.”

The coaching staff of Westgate (2-2) includes last year’s Patterson High football coach Ryan Stewart.

Friday’s kickoff is 7 p.m.

Additional reporting by The Daily Iberian.