The Patterson High School softball team was honored at the school's all-sports awards ceremony in early May. Above, the team poses with the sign to be placed at its field signifying its 2019 accomplishments, which included an upset victory against Iota in the first round of the playoffs. On the front row from left are Laila Dinger, Hayden Adams, Grace Marin, Katelyn Fabre, Alexis Bernadou, Mallory Mendoza, Madelyn Harrington, Makenna LaGarde, Zayla Landry and Layla Giroir. On the back row are Kara Lawrence, Makayla Knight, Katelyn Larson, Gabbi Marcel, Kylia Gregory, Alyssa Perkins, Kaylee Craddock, Erin Crews, Keatyn Harden and Kaylon Smith. Not pictured is Emily Harris. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Patterson High School indoor track and field honorees were, from left, Isaac Hayes, Talvae Phillips, Christopher Acosta, Diamond Lewis, Kylie Leger, Ma'Kiyla Griffin and Brianna Simon. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Patterson High School Outdoor Track and Field honorees were, from left, Isaac Hayes, Harvey Morgan, Christopher Acosta, Devin Enlund, Josiah Fields, Patrice Bazile, Kay Smith, Diamond Lewis, Gabrielle Pinho, Brianna Simon and Ma'Kiyla Griffin. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Patterson High School fishing team members include Hunter Pinho, left, and Logan Martin. Not pictured are Jake Childress and Tate Carnley. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Patterson High School sports awards
Patterson High School held its all-sports awards ceremony in early May. Below are honorees in softball, indoor and outdoor track and field and fishing.