Patterson High School sports awards

The Patterson High School softball team was honored at the school's all-sports awards ceremony in early May. Above, the team poses with the sign to be placed at its field signifying its 2019 accomplishments, which included an upset victory against Iota in the first round of the playoffs. On the front row from left are Laila Dinger, Hayden Adams, Grace Marin, Katelyn Fabre, Alexis Bernadou, Mallory Mendoza, Madelyn Harrington, Makenna LaGarde, Zayla Landry and Layla Giroir. On the back row are Kara Lawrence, Makayla Knight, Katelyn Larson, Gabbi Marcel, Kylia Gregory, Alyssa Perkins, Kaylee Craddock, Erin Crews, Keatyn Harden and Kaylon Smith. Not pictured is Emily Harris. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)