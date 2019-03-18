Patterson High School fishing duo places third in tourney

Patterson High School fishing team members Hunter Pinho and Jake Childress placed third out of 157 teams in the final tournament for the Louisiana B.A.S.S. High School Trail East division out of Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville Saturday. The duo, which was one of only 63 teams to bring fish in to be weighed, had a five-fish limit that weighed 10.53 pounds. The team’s finish at Saturday’s event moved them up in the final East division standings to 13th out of 210 teams. Pinho and Childress will continue action at the state tournament, which will be held May 4-5 out of Berwick. With Pinho, left, and Childress, right, is the team’s boat captain, Hal Pinho.