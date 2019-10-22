Patterson High hoops court to be dedicated

The basketball court at Patterson High School will be dedicated Saturday morning to a former successful head coach and educator in the Patterson area.

A logo will be formally unveiled and the floor will be named Carey Mac Staples Court in honor of Staples, who led Lumberjack basketball teams to deep rounds in the playoffs during his tenure.

The ceremony, which will begin at 9 a.m., is part of the fourth annual Patterson Main Street Festival.

The event is open to the public.

The logo on the court will feature Staples’ signature.

Staples was Patterson head boys basketball coach from 1968-1982, and he worked in the St. Mary Parish School System from 1964 until 2001.

In addition to serving as a math teacher and coach at Patterson High, he later was principal at Hattie Watts Elementary School, Patterson Junior High School and then worked at the St. Mary Parish School Board’s Central Office Complex.

He passed away in 2017.