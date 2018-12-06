Patterson defeats Jeanerette 48-35

The Patterson Lumberjacks defeated the Jeanerette Tigers 48-35 at Patterson Tuesday.

Patterson led 12-8 after a quarter, and Jeanerette cut its deficit to 19-16 at halftime and 28-26 after three quarters.

However, Patterson put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 20-9 scoring outburst.

Kai Schexnayder and Elijah Williams each had 14 to lead Patterson, while Tyrone Tillman scored 13. Other Patterson scorers were Irvin Celestine, three, and Dajon Richard and Louis Jones, two each.

Berwick falls to Lutcher

Lutcher eased past Berwick 83-42 at Berwick Tuesday.

Lutcher led 17-8 after the first quarter, 44-19 at halftime and 63-31 heading into the final period.

Hunter Seneca led Berwick with 14 points, while Blain Louviere also reached double figures with 11. Other Berwick scorers were Dayton Clark, seven; Jamerson Williams, four; and Hilton Span, George Boston and Don’Quan Tillman, two apiece.

MCHS defeats Central Lafourche (girls)

The Morgan City Lady Tigers knocked off Central Lafourche 46-39 on the road Tuesday.

Morgan City led 12-9 after a quarter, 26-17 at halftime and 33-24 after three quarters.

Deryon Johnson led Morgan City with 14 points. Other Morgan City scorers reaching double figures were Sh’Diamond Holly with 13 and Haylie Crappell, 10.

Berwick defeats

Loreauville (girls)

The Berwick Lady Panthers defeated Loreauville 54-31 on the road Monday.

Madison Carline led Berwick with 23 points, while Maci Broussard also reached double figures with 15. Other Berwick scorers were Ariana Jones and Maddi Billiot, four each; and Lauren Skinner, Sam Kinchen, Tia Whitehead and Anesia Malveaux, two each.