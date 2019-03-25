Patterson, CCHS win weekend contests

Patterson High School's Reid Perkins, right, celebrates with teammate Randy Paul after Perkins scored a run during a win earlier this season. Perkins threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts in Patterson's 10-0 run-rule victory against David Thibodaux in District 8-3A action Saturday at Patterson. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Central Catholic High School's Ryan Miller attempts to beat out a throw to first base during Friday's game with Opelousas Catholic. Central Catholic, ranked No. 6 in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division IV power rankings, defeated Opelousas Catholic, ranked No. 5 in Division IV, 2-1. (The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio)