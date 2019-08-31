Patterson, CCHS win jamboree contests

Patterson and Central Catholic High schools were Tri-City area jamboree winners in Friday night action.

Patterson defeated Morgan City 35-7 at the Taco Bell Morgan City High School Jamboree at Tiger Stadium, while Central Catholic defeated Centerville 13-0 in the Taco Bell Jamboree at Centerville.

Berwick fell to White Castle 19-13 at the Taco Bell Morgan City High School Jamboree.

Week 1 action will begin next week with Central Catholic hosting Loreauville Thursday at 7 p.m.

Friday, Morgan City will host Berwick at 7 p.m., while Patterson will welcome West St. Mary for a 7 p.m. contest at Patterson High.

Below are other prep football jamboree scores from across the state, courtesy of The Associated Press:

Acadiana 27, Teurlings Catholic 13

Alexandria 14, Caldwell Parish 12

Archbishop Hannan 23, W.L. Cohen 0

Archbishop Rummel 14, Saint Paul's 0

Bastrop 26, Crossett, Ark. 13

Bowling Green 14, Centreville Aca., Miss. 12

Briarfield 58, Riverdale Academy 6

Broadmoor 12, Glen Oaks 0

Brother Martin 35, Fontainebleau 14

Buckeye 34, Lena Northwood 6

Central - B.R. 28, Livonia 6

Claiborne 50, Rebul Aca., Miss. 0

Clinton Christian Academy, Miss. 54, CHEF of Louisiana 8

Covington 27, Salmen 0

Dallas Bishop Dunne, Texas 20, Evangel Christian Academy 14

Destrehan 35, Lutcher 14

E.D. White 7, Terrebonne 7

East Ascension 49, East Jefferson 16

Eunice 14, Iota 7

Franklin Academy 62, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 26

Franklinton 15, Pine 12

Haynes Academy 20, Crescent City Christian 10

Independence 8, Springfield 0

Kaplan 18, Rayne 0

Kentwood 27, Loranger 14

Kinder 20, Oberlin 0

Kinder 21, Oakdale 0

Lakeshore 14, Slidell 0

Live Oak 28, West Jefferson 19

Many 15, Leesville 15

Neville 17, West Monroe 13

Newman 50, Sophie B. Wright 15

Notre Dame 21, Southside 14

Oak Grove 35, Mangham 12

Oberlin 7, Oakdale 0

Ouachita Christian 27, Franklin Parish 0

Palmer Ridge, Colo. 28, Northshore 21

Parkers Chapel, Ark. 63, Glenbrook 42

Parklane Aca., Miss. 21, Silliman 14

Peabody 20, Pineville 9

Ponchatoula 22, De La Salle 14

Prairie View 62, Union Christian Academy 28

River Oaks 17, East Rankin Aca., Miss. 16

Riverfield 50, Tri-County Aca., Miss. 49

Saratoga West Hardin, Texas 20, Acadiana Christian 6

South Lafourche 20, H.L. Bourgeois 14, OT

St. Charles Catholic 21, Country Day 7

St. Louis 23, LaGrange 0

St. Thomas More 19, St. Martinville 0

Sulphur 28, Washington-Marion 20

Tara 12, Mentorship Academy 6

Tensas Academy 55, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 14

Ville Platte 21, Basile 13

Westlake 34, East Beauregard 14

Zachary 28, West Feliciana 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Rosepine vs. Pickering, ccd.

