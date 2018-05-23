Morgan City's Kameron Patureau, Juliet Thibodeaux and Mackenzie Amador (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Berwick's Brianna Toups (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Berwick's Haidyn Derise and Shannon Derise (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Wade Gussman Photography)

Central Catholic's Emily Price (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Meme Mabile)

Central Catholic's Ashley Daigle (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Meme Mabile)

Central Catholic's Jolie Boudreaux (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Meme Mabile)

Morgan City's Amador leads area bowlers as district MVP

Wed, 05/23/2018 - 10:56am Geoffrey Stoute
Staff Report

Several Tri-City Area girls bowlers were named to this season’s All-District 2 squad.
Morgan City led the way three selections, including the District MVP.
Mackenzie Amador was named district MVP after recording a 173 average.
Other Morgan City bowlers on the list were first-team selection Juliet Thibodeaux and second-team pick Kameron Patureau. Thibodeaux had a 157 average, while Patureau had a 137 average.
Central Catholic and Berwick each had three selections, too.
Central Catholic’s selections were led by two first-team picks, Emily Price (170) and Ashley Daigle (150). Central Catholic’s Jolie Boudreaux (130) made the second team.
Berwick was led by first-team selections Brianna Toups (154) and Shannon Derise (152). Haidyn Derise (129) earned second-team honors.
Below is the complete All-District team:
MVP: Mackenzie Amador, Morgan City, (173)
First-Team
Emily Price, Central Catholic, (170)
Juliet Thibodeaux, Morgan City, (157)
Brianna Toups, Berwick, (154)
Shannon Derise, Berwick, (152)
Ashley Daigle, Central Catholic, (150)
Second-Team
Alex Himel, Houma Christian, (142)
Kameron Patureau, Morgan City (137)
Caroline Scorsone, E.D. White, (131)
Jolie Boudreaux, Central Catholic, (130)
Haidyn Derise (Berwick), 129
Lerin Fregean (Houma Christian), 125

