Morgan City Youth Bowling League participants honored

The Morgan City Youth Bowling League held its Spring League awards ceremony April 30 at Charlie’s Lanes.

Below is a list of the award winners:

Season High Scores

—Handicap Series: Team 10 (Ethan Blanchard and Jessie Lodrigue) (1,365), Crime & Pineshment (Liam Guillotte and Jaxon Guillotte) (1,325) and Team 9 (Lauren Soudelier and Collan St. Germain) (1,286).

—Handicap Game: Deez Ballz (Micah Lodrigue and Lucas Landry) (497), We Don’t Care (Montana Pillaro and Emily Price) (485) and Score-Breakers (Ryan McFate and Ella Bosman) (460).

—Scratch Series: I can’t believe it’s not gutter (Zach Aucoin and Jonathan Spinella) (1,273), The 10 Pins (Devin Hidalgo and Deuce LaCoste) (1,066) and Team Name (Cameron Kelly and Myllah Brown) (887).

—Scratch Game: Dip Stick (Jackson Kenney and Ryan Armond) (401), Deslatte’s (Madelyn Deslatte and Collin Deslatte) (354) and Team Fish (Finn Harrison and Jett Lodrigue) (306).

Boys Season High Scores

—Handicap Series: Micah Lodrigue (740), Ethan Blanchard (720) and Collin Deslatte (693).

—Handicap Game: Ryan Armond (318), Jackson Kenney (281) and Liam Guillotte (263).

—Scratch Series: Zach Aucoin (669), Devin Hidalgo (594) and Cameron Kelly (528).

—Scratch Game: Jonathan Spinella (277), Lucas Landry (227) and Ty Ribardi and Hunter LeBlanc (183 each).

Girls Season High Scores

—Handicap Series: Caroline Owens (652), Lauren Soudelier (624) and Allison Mercer (602).

—Handicap Game: Chassity Pillaro (242), Montana Pillaro (238) and Ella Bosman (207).

—Scratch Series: Emily Price (524), Myllah Brown (371) and Gabriela DaCosta (310).

—Scratch Game: Madelyn Deslatte (170), Shilynn Granger (131) and Avery Landry (93).