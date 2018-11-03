Morgan City will meet Assumption in Week 10

Morgan City High School will be looking to close its season on a positive note Friday when it hosts Assumption in District 7-4A action.

Morgan City (2-7 overall, 0-5 in district) has lost its last six games. In the last three contests, Morgan City's offense has been held scoreless.

A week ago, Morgan City fell 31-0 to Vandebilt Catholic.

Meanwhile, Assumption is 7-2 overall and 5-0 in district play. The Mustangs clinched a share of the District 7-4A title two weeks ago with a 14-13 win against Vandebilt Catholic. With a win Friday or a Vandebilt Catholic loss, Assumption can win the outright district title.

A week ago, Assumption's five-game winning streak was snapped as the squad fell on the road to Isidore Newman 42-26 in nondistrict play.

Turnovers hurt Assumption a week ago as the Mustangs gave the ball to the Greenies six times.

On a positive note, though, Assumption's run defense held Newman to 45 yards on the ground.

Morgan City's offense is led this season by Devonta Grogan, who has rushed 54 times for 431 yards with four scores, while Kerwin Francois has carried the ball 76 times for 360 yards and four scores.

Grogan has completed 20 of 33 passes for 195 yards with five interceptions, while Khai Hartley has completed 22 of 44 passes for 191 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Matthew Griffin is Morgan City’s leading receiver with 13 catches for 154 yards and a score, while Francois has 12 catches for 116 yards.

Morgan City High School Coach Chris Stroud did not return a call seeking comment on Friday's matchup.

Additional reporting by www.bayoupreps.com.