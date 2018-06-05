Morgan City places two on All-District 7-4A first team

The Morgan City High School baseball team had two first-team All-District 7-4A selections.

Pitcher Logan Tingle and outfielder Morrquise Charles each made the top squad.

The Tigers had two second-team selections and five honorable mention picks.

Morgan City’s second-team picks were catcher Caleb Landry and shortstop William LaRocca.

The Tigers’ honorable mention picks were Ross Albritton, Alex Brocato, Ethan Nguyen, Gage Hirschmann and Mitchell Mancuso.

South Lafourche and E.D. White won the individual honors.

South Lafourche pitcher Blake Ougel is the district’s Most Valuable Player, while E.D. White’s David Constant is coach of the year.

Below are the first and second all-district teams, along with Morgan City’s honorable mention picks:

First Team

Pitchers: Blake Ougel, South Lafourche; Logan Tingle, Morgan City; Devin Desandro, E.D. White and Davis Arceneaux, South Terrebonne.

Outfield: Wes Toups, E.D. White; Morrquise Charles, Morgan City; John Theriot, Vandebilt; and Austin Cantrelle, South Lafourche.

Catcher: Caleb Blanchard, Assumption and Dylan Talbot, Vandebilt.

First Base: Chandler Breaux, Assumption.

Second Base: Parker Caddou, E.D. White.

Shortstop: Devin Desandro, E.D. White.

Third Base: Collin Desandro, E.D. White.

Utility: Jack Blanchard, South Lafourche.

District MVP: Blake Ougel, South Lafourche.

Coach of the Year: David Constant, E.D. White.

Second Team

Pitchers: Conner Brunet, South Terrebonne; Seth Guidry, E.D. White; Cade Landry, Assumption; and Brandon Knight, Vandebilt.

Outfield: Beau Callais, South Lafourche; Trystin Gilbert, Assumption; Mike Clement, E.D. White; and Thomas Mcgoey, E.D. White.

Catcher: Jack Meyer, E.D. White and Caleb Landry, Morgan City.

First Base: Brennen Hamner, Vandebilt.

Second Base: Nick Brunet, South Terrebonne.

Shortstop: William LaRocca, Morgan City.

Third Base: Conner Brunet, South Terrebonne.

Utility: Kasey Guidry, South Lafourche.

Honorable Mention

Morgan City: Ross Albritton, Alex Brocato, Ethan Nguyen, Gage Hirschmann, Mitchell Mancuso