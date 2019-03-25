Morgan City Lady Tigers rout Centerville 16-5 Friday

Morgan City overpowered Centerville behind pitching standout Hallie Blanchard’s complete game.

But the Lady Tigers’ bats erupted for six runs in the third inning and seven runs in the fifth to close out the game 16-5 Friday at McGee Park in Morgan City.

Morgan City opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first inning after holding Centerville scoreless.

In the third inning, Morgan City scored six runs for an 8-0 Lady Tigers lead.

Morgan City also added a run in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 9-0.

Then, Centerville’s bats woke up.

“We took a big lead, and I think we got comfortable,” Morgan City Coach Lacy LaGrange said. “They were depending on Hallie to make all the pitches in big spots.”

However, LaGrange said her team responded when it needed to and were able to complete the task.

Centerville started to make contact with Blanchard’s pitches for the first time in the game and the Lady Bulldogs scored five runs. The Lady Bulldogs trailed 7-5 in the top of the inning.

Blanchard pitched five innings and surrendered five earned runs on nine hits with two walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts.

“Before the game, I told them that I believed in their hitting abilities, Centerville Coach Nick Trosclair said of his team. “If we could put some pressure on them, we had a shot.”

However, Trosclair said his squad had to keep Morgan City’s bats at bay, which he said is hard to do.

“There is no easy out in that lineup,” he said. “Our kids continued to fight, and we put some balls in play, but unfortunately, we had some errors in the next inning, and Morgan City did what they do.”

The rejuvenated Lady Tigers bats erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning to end the game.

Dru Gros led Morgan City with a 3-for-4 performance with two triples, five RBIs, a stolen base and a run. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were Blanchard, 3-for-4, a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs; Hannah Prado, 3-for-3, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; Nia Lightfoot, 2-for-3, a triple, three RBIs and two runs; Haylie Crappell, 1-for-3, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs; Brynn Stephens, 1-for-1, a triple, five stolen bases and four runs; and Gracie Verrett, 2-for-3, seven stolen bases and three runs

Saturday, Morgan City finished 1-1 at Port Allen’s Lady Pelican Classic Softball Tournament.

Morgan City defeated Runnels 17-11 and fell to Lakeshore 14-0 in five innings.

Against Runnels, Morgan City fell behind 6-0 in the top of the first inning, but scored four in the bottom of the frame and another in the third to cut its deficit to 6-5.

While Runnels extended its lead to 9-5 in the top of the fourth, Morgan City erupted for 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 16-9 lead. Each team scored a run in the sixth, and Runnels scored a run in the top of the seventh.

Morgan City outhit Runnels 15-12.

Of Morgan City’s hits, seven were for extra bases, with six doubles and one triple

Runnels had six extra-base hits with four doubles, one triple and one home run.

Top offensive contributors for Morgan City were: Lightfoot, 3-for-3, a double, three RBIs, three stolen bases and three runs; Verrett, 3-for-5, two doubles, three RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs; Crappell, 3-for-5, a double, two RBIs and two runs; Prado, 2-for-4, a double, a triple, three RBIs and a run; Stephens, 1-for-2, a double, an RBI, five stolen bases and four runs; Gros, 1-for-4, an RBI and a run; and Blanchard, an RBI.

Blanchard earned the win. In seven innings, she surrendered 11 runs (eight earned) on 12 hits with three walks, one hit batter and two strikeouts.

In Morgan City’s second game, Lakeshore scored two runs in the first, nine in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth. The game was called after the top of the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Lakeshore outhit Morgan City 16-5.

Stephens, Lightfoot, Blanchard and Prado led Morgan City’s offense as each finished 1-for-2. Verrett was 1-for-3.

Blanchard suffered the loss. In four innings, she surrendered 14 runs (nine earned) on 16 hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Morgan City (5-9) will return to action Tuesday when it resumes District 7-4A action at South Terrebonne. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Additional reporting by Review Sports Editor Geoff Stoute