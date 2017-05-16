Morgan City High School's Jared Hawkins, left, takes the baton from teammate Devonta Grogan during Saturday's Class 4A 4x400-meter relay competiton at the state meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Morgan City came into the event seeded ninth but finished fourth with a time of 3:26.35, setting a new season record. The team's previous personal record was set two weeks ago at the District 7-4A meet with a time of 3:31. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Morgan City High School's 4x400-meter relay surges to fourth-place finish

Tue, 05/16/2017 - 8:37pm Geoffrey Stoute

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from St. Mary Now. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017