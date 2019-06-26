Football award winners were, from left, Deondre Grogan, Jeramiah Rink and Mitchell Mancuso. Not pictured is Kerwin Francois. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
The Morgan City High School girls basketball team was honored during the school's all-sports awards ceremony in early May. Honorees were, from left, Haylie Crappell, Sh'Diamond Holly and Mariah Pleasant. Not pictured is Deryon Johnson. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Morgan City High School boys basketball award winners were, from left, Deondre Grogan, Zion Landry, Jared Singleton, Nylan Francis and Devonta Grogan. Not pictured is Kerwin Francois. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Morgan City High School's volleyball award winners this season were, from left, Hallie Blanchard, McKenzi Smith, Karmen Peterson and Sh'Diamond Holly. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Morgan City High School sports awards winners
Morgan City High School held its all-sports awards ceremony in early May at the school. Below are the football, girls' and boys' basketball and volleyball award winners.