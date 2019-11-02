Morgan City, Berwick fall in District 7-III contests

Central Catholic rolled past Centerville 3-0 (25-0, 25-1, 25-11) in District 2-V play Monday at Central Catholic to finish league play unde-feated.

Katie Hoffpauir and Yani Johnson led Central Catholic. Hoffpauir had 13 assists and 17 aces, while Yani Johnson had 14 kills and one block. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Lexi Landry, two kills, nine aces and three digs and Lucy Hamer, nine aces.

The Lady Eagles (27-10 overall, 5-0 in district) will return to action Tuesday when they travel to face Ascension Episcopal.

Patterson sweeps

West St. Mary

The Patterson Lumberjills swept West St. Mary 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-15) in District 2-IV play in Baldwin Monday.

Gabby Marcel led Patter-son with five aces, 10 kills, two blocks and one assist. Other top Patterson contribu-tors were Briyanna Butler, nine kills and one dig; Emma Marin, one ace and 12 assists; Deja Dugar, seven assists; Alyssa Perkins, two aces, two kills and one dig; and Nyla Alexander, one kill and one dig.

Patterson (14-10, 3-4) now will await its Division IV playoff seeding and opponent, which will be announced Nov. 4.

MCHS finishes 0-3

in tourney

The Morgan City Lady Ti-gers finished 0-3 Friday at Southside’s tournament, falling to Southside, David Thibodaux and Ursuline Academy.

Morgan City fell to Southside 3-0 (25-20, 25-9), lost to David Thibodaux 2-1 (28-26, 12-25, 10-15) and fell to Ursuline Academy 2-0 (25-12, 25-18).

Against Southside, Tori Estay led Morgan City with 10 assists and 10 digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Haylie Crappell, five kills, one assist and 11 digs; Brynn Stephens, one kill and 12 digs; and Mariah Pleas-ant, two solo blocks.

Against David Thibodaux, Estay led Morgan City with one ace, one kill, 11 assists and four digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Crappell, four kills, two assists and eight digs; Fran-cois, one ace, five kills and two digs; Hailey Aucoin, nine digs; and Stephens, seven digs.

Against Ursuline, Estay had four assists and one dig. Other top Morgan City con-tributors were Crappell, one kill and three digs; Francois, two kills and one block assist; and Faith Bailey, one kill and one block assist.

Thursday, Morgan City de-feated Berwick 3-1 (25-23, 25-18, 24-26, 25-10) in the Lady Tigers’ pink game at Morgan City.

Estay, Crappell and Fran-cois led Morgan City. Estay had 36 assists, three aces and eight digs, while Crappell recorded 15 digs, 12 kills and one assist. Francois had 17 kills, five solo blocks, one block assist, two aces and three digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Ste-phens, three aces and 17 digs; Aucoin, 12 digs and one as-sist; Bailey, eight kills, five digs, one assist and one block assist; and Pleasant, five kills, one solo block and one dig.

On Oct. 22, Morgan City fell to Lutcher 3-0 (25-18, 28-26, 25-16).

Francois led Morgan City with three aces, seven kills, two solo blocks and three digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Crappell, two kills, two assists and 15 digs; Estay, 11 assists and four digs; Bailey, three kills, one assist and eight digs; Kamryn Oliver, two kills and seven digs; and Stephens, nine digs.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City fell to Lutcher 2-0 (25-18, 25-13).

Morgan City (11-15, 1-3) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts E.D. White in its final home game of the regular season.

Berwick falls to MCHS

The Berwick Lady Pan-thers fell to Morgan City 3-1 (23-25, 18-25, 26-24, 10-25) in District 7-III action at Mor-gan City Thursday.

The contest also served as Morgan City’s pink game.

No individual Berwick stats were submitted.

Berwick (10-17, 1-4) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Lutcher in its regular season and district finale.