More Central Catholic volleyball, football award winners

Central Catholic High School recognized its senior football players during an awards ceremony Jan.31. Seniors are, kneeling from left, Braxton Alcina, Matthew Guarisco, Cade Minton, Dominic Skipper, Isaiah Skipper and Tyler Longman. Standing, are Graham Copeland, Ethan Whittington, Cy Colgin, Cooper LeBlanc, Chris Singleton and Tyler O'con. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)