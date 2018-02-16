MCHS will travel to meet Bossier

No. 28 seed Morgan City High School will begin Class 4A girls’ basketball playoff action Thursday when it travels to face the No. 5 seed Bossier Lady Kats in a 6:30 p.m. first-round contest.

Morgan City (13-14 overall, 1-5 in District 7-4A) finished tied for sixth place in league play in their first season under head coach Duriel Singleton.

The Lady Tigers will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak with the first-round upset Thursday. Morgan City’s last win was a 66-53 win at Assumption Jan. 23.

Meanwhile, Bossier (21-5 overall, 10-4 in District 1-4A) finished tied for second in league play with Minden. Bossier, which is Class 4A’s top seed, won the district title.

Bossier comes into the postseason on a two-game winning streak. Its last loss was a 50-44 loss to Benton on Feb. 2.

Besides two losses to Benton, Bossier has fallen only to Huntington, Booker T. Washington and Southwood once. Three of the team’s losses were by two points or less. Each of the four teams Bossier fell to qualified for the postseason.

Morgan City also faced some tough competition in district play as the Lady Tigers fell to No. 2 seed South Lafourche and No. 6 seed Ellender. Ellender is Class 4A’s defending state champion.

Singleton was not available for comment.