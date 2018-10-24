MCHS sweeps Berwick in annual Pink Game

Morgan City swept Berwick in the rivals’ District 8-III matchup Tuesday, which also served as Morgan City’s annual Pink Game.

Morgan City won the match by scores of 25-22, 25-19, 25-18

“I was pleased with the way we played overall,” Morgan City Coach Christy Theriot said. “The girls hustled, played pretty scrappy and came back when they were down. We still need to cut down on unforced errors.”

While Morgan City led much of game one, it was a close contest as the Lady Tigers held no more than a four-point advantage at 10-6 after a Lady Tiger block.

There were six ties, the last of which came at 13-all on a kill by Morgan City’s Nia Lightfoot to tie the score at 13. A play before, Berwick had taken the lead at 13-12 on a kill by Lauren Skinner. It was the Lady Panther’s first lead since the opening point when Skinner put down a kill.

However, after Morgan City tied the game, it took the lead one point later on a kill by Deryon Johnson and later took the set on a kill.

In game two, Berwick seized the momentum early, jumping out to a 7-1 lead after a Morgan City hitting error.

However, the Lady Tigers clawed their way back into the set, cutting their deficit to 7-6 after a kill by Sh’Diamond Holly.

Berwick extended its lead to 11-7 on a kill by Brownyn Colbert and again to 13-9 after an ace by Abby Sanford, but Morgan City again rallied eventually tying the game on a kill by Jamia Francois.

The game was tied one more time at 19 on a hitting error by Morgan City, but the Lady Tigers scored six points, including the last three on Berwick hitting errors, to take the set 25-19.

In set three, the game again was tight early on.

The final tie game at 9 on a block by Berwick’s Morgan Toups.

From there, Morgan City went on a 14-5 run for a 24-14 lead.

Berwick cut its deficit to 24-18 following a block, but Morgan City ended the game on the next point with a kill by Jolee Nini.

Alyssa Gray led Berwick with six kills and 19 digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Maci Broussard, two aces and 12 digs; Lauren Skinner, five kills and five digs; Abby Sanford, one ace and five digs; and Ashlynn Fitter, six digs

No Morgan City varsity stats were available.

Berwick will close the regular season at home against E.D. White in district play Wednesday, while Morgan City will travel to Houma to face Vandebilt Catholic Wednesday in league play.

NOTES: A check for $4,445 will be presented to Roots & Ribbons Foundation, a local organization that will help to disperse the money to benefit breast cancer patients in St. Mary Parish. … Berwick teacher Antoinette Small served as the school’s honorary server, while Deborah Hymel, a family friend of Morgan City senior volleyball player Karmen Peterson, was chosen as Morgan City’s honorary server.