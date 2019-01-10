Morgan City High School's Jose Aguilera, right, battles against Vandebilt Catholic during the teams' district contest in Morgan City Tuesday. Morgan City fell 6-1. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
MCHS soccer teams fall to Vandebilt Catholic
The Morgan City High School soccer teams fell to Division III powerhouse Vandebilt Catholic in district action in Morgan City Tuesday.
In the boys’ contest, Morgan City fell 6-1.
Vandebilt Catholic took a 3-0 halftime lead and extended its lead to 5-0 in the second half before Morgan City’s Andy Rangel scored on a header.
In the girls’ game, Morgan City fell 8-0 to Vandebilt in a contest that was called early in the second half due to the mercy rule.
The Lady Tigers (1-15-1 overall, 0-3 in District 5-III) will return to action Thursday when it travels to face Runnels in nondistrict play.
The Tigers (4-9-2, 1-3) also will hit the field Thursday at Runnels for a nondistrict game.