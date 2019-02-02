MCHS soccer team qualifies for postseason

The Morgan City High School boys soccer team has qualified for the Division III playoffs. The Tigers, who are the No. 22 seed, will travel to face No. 11 Archbishop Hannan Saturday at 2 p.m. in Covington. Morgan City (7-12-3) closed its regular season Tuesday with a 2-1 victory against Ellender in nondistrict action. Helder Hernandez and Jose Aguilera scored the Tigers' goals. Above is Aguilera, right, during action against Lutcher.