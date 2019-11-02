MCHS to play at South Terrebonne Thurs.

Morgan City High School will continue District 8-4A action on the road Thursday night when the Tigers travel to face South Terrebonne.

Morgan City (0-8 overall, 0-3 in district) fell to South Lafourche, 57-12, a week ago in Galliano.

Meanwhile, South Terrebonne (4-4, 0-3) fell to Vandebilt Catholic, 31-9.

“They’re always a very well-coached team,” Morgan City Coach Chris Stroud said. “They’re very physical. They run Wing T right at you, and it’s going to be tough for us to stop. We’ve had trouble stopping the run the last couple of weeks, and now with the misdirection, it’s going to be really tough. They have had a couple tough games the last couple weeks, so I’m sure they’re going to be fired up to play us this week.”

A week ago, South Terrebonne’s touchdown came via a Christian Arceneaux 26-yard pass to Peyton Parr.

Arceneaux completed 14 of 38 passes for 164 yards with one touchdown a week ago.

The Tigers are led this season by senior Devonta Grogan, who has rushed 68 times for 471 yards and four touchdowns and has 13 receptions for 170 yards and a score.

Dylan Tingle has 26 carries for 159 yards and a score for Morgan City’s run game, too.

Through the air, quarterback Khai Hartley has completed 20 of 55 passes for 151 yards with four touchdowns.

Behind Grogan, Adrian Garrison has caught seven passes for 164 yards.

Additional reporting by The Houma Courier.