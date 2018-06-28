MCHS names Stroud new head football coach

Morgan City High School announced Tuesday that it has named Chris Stroud its new head football coach and athletic director.

Stroud, who most recently worked at Hahnville High School, was the defensive coordinator on the Tigers’ 2017 Class 5A state runner-up football team.

Among his previous coaching experience was a stop at Morgan City High School as head coach from 2001-2004. He also served as head coach at Destrehan High School.

Prior to taking the head coming position at Destrehan, he was defensive coordinator on back-to-back state championship teams in 2007 and 2008.

Stroud, who is from St. Mary Parish, replaces Ferrante Dominique as the Tigers’ head coach and athletic director. Dominique took the position in January but resigned earlier this month.

Stroud plans to meet with football players and their parents Thursday at 6 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.

Look for more on Stroud and his plans for the program in an upcoming edition.