MCHS' Maurice Martin is an LSWA Class 4A All-State honorable mention selection

Morgan City High School had one honorable mention selection on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State baseball team.

Senior Maurice Martin was named to the team.

Martin finished his senior season with a .219 batting average with four doubles, 18 RBIs and 19 runs scored. He also was 22 of 22 in stolen bases.

Defensively, he had a .910 fielding percentage.

His high school coach, Andrew Madden, said that Martin overcame some struggles in the beginning of the year to become District 7-4A’s best outfielder from a defensive standpoint, Madden said.

“I think that’s what people saw in him,” Madden said. “He’s one of those guys, he’d go get it, and he really turned into a pretty good little player.”

Madden said he thought Martin may be able to play college baseball if he elects too.

“He never let anything rattle him. …. Once the games really started meaning something (in the) middle of April, he really took it to another level and really led us defensively,” Madden said.

On the 4A All-State team, Tioga’s Blake McGehee is the Outstanding Player, while Lakeshore’s Steve Ceravalo is the Class 4A Coach of the Year.

Other representatives from District 7-4A, which Morgan City competes in, that earned all-state honors were: Devin DeSandro of E.D. White Catholic (first-team pitcher), Wes Toups of E.D. White Catholic (first-team outfielder), Seth Guidry of E.D. White Catholic (honorable mention), Blair Robichaux of E.D. White Catholic (honorable mention), Jack Meyer of E.D. White Catholic (honorable mention), Thomas McGoey of E.D. White Catholic (honorable mention), Brayden Walters of E.D. White Catholic (honorable mention), Kolby Dufrene of Vandebilt Catholic (honorable mention), Hunter Porche of Vandebilt Catholic (honorable mention), Zachary Regira of Vandebilt Catholic (honorable mention), Brennan Hamner of Vandebilt Catholic (honorable mention), Josh Stelly of Vandebilt Catholic (honorable mention), Jelby Cheramie of South Lafourche (honorable mention), Nick Brunet of South Terrebonne (honorable mention), David Lirette of South Terrebonne (honorable mention) and Cameron Trosclair, South Terrebonne.

