MCHS looks to even its district mark at 1-1

Morgan City High School will return to its home field Friday after a week away when the Tigers host South Terrebonne in District 7-4A action.

Both teams enter Friday’s contest with 2-3 marks, and both are looking for their first District 7-4A win of the season. Morgan City is 0-1 in league play after falling to E.D. White 41-0 a week ago, while South Terrebonne is 0-2 in league play, most recently falling to Assumption 21-7 last week in Bourg.

A week ago, Assumption led by as much as 21-0 early in the fourth quarter, but South Terrebonne got on the scoreboard with a 93-yard touchdown completion from Michael Gautreaux to Colby Chelette to cut its deficit to 21-7 with 3:25 remaining in the ball game.

South Terrebonne totaled 161 yards of offense — 119 passing and 42 rushing.

Gautreaux was 5 of 11 passing for 119 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

“They’re going to play Wing-T smash-mouth football right at you, similar to E.D. White in that respect on offense,” Morgan City Coach Chris Stroud said.

Stroud said senior wingbacks Johnathan Smith and Terrance Sims standout for the Gators’ offense as both have speed in addition to being talented. He said the duo gave a talented Vandebilt Catholic defense “a lot of fits” when the teams played two weeks ago.

“We got our hands full trying to stop those two,” Stroud said.

Defensively, South Terrebonne surrendered 324 yards to Assumption — 280 rushing and 44 passing.

Stroud said the Gators line up in a 4-3 or a 50 look and play man coverage.

“It’s going to be a battle up front for our linemen in the trenches, but again, our skill guys matchup well,” Stroud said. “We’ve just got to give them a chance on the edge.”

Devonta Grogan leads Morgan City’s offense this season with 49 carries for 448 yards and four touchdowns. He also has completed 12 of 21 passes for 144 yards with five interceptions.

Kerwin Francois has rushed 27 times for 125 yards and a score, while he also has caught three passes for 65 yards. Matt Griffin leads Morgan City’s receivers with six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.

A week ago, Morgan City had 129 yards of offense (130 rushing and -10 passing) against E.D. White.

