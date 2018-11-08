MCHS looking to make run at state tournament

Morgan City High School will be making its first appearance at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Volleyball Tournament in 10 years Thursday when it meets district foe and No. 3 seed E.D. White at 10:50.

Morgan City, the No. 6 seed, last played in the state quarterfinals in 2008, falling to Sam Houston.

Since that last trip, Morgan City has been plagued by a regional-round road block before breaking through this season.

“It’s a relief, but yet you don’t want to be satisfied with just getting to the quarterfinals,” longtime Morgan City High School Coach Christy Theriot said.

This season, the Lady Tigers enter the round of eight with a record of 29-13.

It will meet E.D. White, which has a 26-11 mark.

The teams will meet Thursday on Court 2.

Earlier this season in District 8-III play, E.D. White and top-seed Vandebilt Catholic split the District 8-III title as each finished 5-1 in league play and handed each other their lone loss.

Morgan City was 2-4 in league play.

District 8-III had three teams ranked in the top six of the Division III power rankings.

Sh’Diamond Holly leads Morgan City with 479 kills and 73 solo blocks, while Jolee Nini has 844 assists. McKenzi Smith is tops on the team with 273 digs, while Karmen Peterson leads the squad with 81 aces and 28 block assists.

A year ago, E.D. White advanced to the quarterfinals, falling to eventual state champion Vandebilt Catholic.

E.D. White’s road to the quarterfinals this year featured victories against No. 30 Lusher Charter in the first round and No. 14 Iowa in the regional round.

Morgan City has topped No. 27 Livonia in the first round and No. 11 Brusly in the regional round.

“The last two matches, they’ve played with more chemistry and intensity, which they’re definitely going to need for the next game,” Theriot said of her team. “They played as a team. They kept their intensity up. We had some not-great moments, but we bounced back, We didn’t stay down.”

Morgan City and E.D. White met twice in the regular season, with E.D. White winning in four games on Oct. 9 and Morgan City falling in straight sets on Oct. 17.

“We have been our own worst enemy,” Theriot said. “We know what they’re going to do, what they’re capable of doing. We’ve got to change what we’re going to do. We’ve got to cut down on mistakes, and we can’t give them free balls, and we have to serve tough.”

Theriot said E.D. White utilizes whatever opponents give them.

“They don’t send free balls back,” she said. “They (are) all consistent, I guess would be the term. Nobody huge. Nobody that gets up like Sh’Diamond does, but they run a quicker offense.”

In addition to facing each other, the teams have multiple common opponents.

E.D. White beat Ursuline Academy, East Ascension, Catholic High-New Iberia, Terrebonne, South Terrebonne, Thibodaux, Newman, Assumption and Berwick twice apiece and split with Vandebilt Catholic.

Morgan City defeated Newman, South Terrebonne, Ursuline Academy, Catholic High-New Iberia, Thibodaux and Berwick twice. Morgan City fell to Assumption, East Ascension and were defeated twice by Vandebilt Catholic.

E.D. White enters the quarterfinals on a two-game winning streak after dropping its final three matches of the regular season.

The Morgan City-E.D. White winner will face the winner of No. 2 St. Michael the Archangel and No. 7 Parkview Baptist Friday at 11:50 a.m.