MCHS lone Tri-City Area Friday night winner in week 3

Morgan City High School was the Tri-City Area's lone Friday night winner in Week 3 action as the Tigers (2-1) routed North Central 60-6 in Morgan City.

Meanwhile, Patterson (1-2) and Berwick (1-2) each fell. Lafayette High broke a 12-game losing streak with a 51-32 victory against the Lumberjacks at Patterson Friday, while Berwick fell in Bourg to South Terrebonne 36-28.

Thursday, Central Catholic (1-2) defeated Southside High School 30-8 in Morgan City.

Below are other Louisiana prep football scores from Friday night, courtesy of The Associated Press:

Abbeville 50, Jeanerette 20

Acadiana 20, Carencro 13

Albany 44, Springfield 20

Alexandria 52, Peabody 13

Amite 41, McComb, Miss. 14

Archbishop Hannan 59, Pope John Paul II 0

Archbishop Rummel 37, Riverside Academy 34

Ascension Episcopal 22, North Vermilion 21

Barbe 51, St. Louis 14

Basile 13, Sacred Heart 6

Bastrop 41, Calvary Baptist Academy 6

Belle Chasse 52, Higgins 0

Benton 27, Tioga 17

Bolton 52, Lena Northwood 0

Breaux Bridge 27, Kinder 13

Brookhaven Aca., Miss. 54, Ben's Ford 26

Brother Martin 37, Hahnville 20

Brusly 39, Belaire 0

Bunkie 24, Buckeye 7

CBHS, Tenn. 31, Saint Paul's 24

Caldwell Parish 45, Grant 20

Carroll 60, Lincoln Preparatory School 7

Cecilia 49, Crowley 34

Cedar Creek 61, Arcadia 26

Centerville 22, Delcambre 16

Central Lafourche 38, South Lafourche 6

Church Point 30, Kaplan 24

Clinton Christian Academy, Miss. 22, Union Christian Academy 18

Country Day 48, Baton Rouge Episcopal 21

Covenant Christian Academy 39, Hamilton Christian Academy 0

D'Arbonne Woods 12, Drew Central, Ark. 0

Denham Springs 37, Fontainebleau 29

Donaldsonville 32, Port Allen 0

Dutchtown 19, Covington 16

E.D. White 28, St. James 27

East Ascension 35, Thibodaux 0

East Beauregard 42, Merryville 31

Easton 37, Landry/Walker 34

Eunice 36, Rayne 14

Ferriday 21, LaGrange 20

G.W. Carver 52, McMain 0

General Trass (Lake Providence) 40, Delta Charter 26

Grand Lake 31, Highland Baptist 8

H.L. Bourgeois 34, Ellender 7

Hammond 24, Salmen 0

Hanson Memorial 40, Westminster Christian 6

Haynesville 33, Junction City, Ark. 0

Holy Cross 35, Chalmette 7

Holy Savior Menard 21, Avoyelles 6

Houma Christian 39, Ascension Christian School 22

Iota 42, Lake Arthur 21

Jennings 42, DeRidder 21

Jesuit 35, Central 19

John Curtis Christian 21, Parkview Baptist 0

John Ehret 37, Destrehan 35

Jonesboro-Hodge 57, Winnfield 32

Karr 34, De La Salle 7

Kentwood 40, East Feliciana 20

Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Franklin 0

Lake Charles College Prep 47, Northside 12

Lakeshore 28, Hancock, Miss. 7

Lakeside 34, Beekman 6

Leesville 35, Westlake 7

Live Oak 35, West Feliciana 0

Logansport 41, Bossier 0

Loyola College Prep 41, St. Frederick Catholic 23

Lutcher 42, Marksville 12

Mangham 28, Pickering 14

McDonogh #35 16, East St. John 14

McKinley 16, Baker 14

Natchitoches Central 44, Southwood 6

Neville 17, Ouachita Parish 14

New Iberia Catholic 63, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

North Caddo 34, St. Mary's 14

North DeSoto 20, Many 7

Northshore 13, Biloxi, Miss. 10, OT

Northwest 39, West St. Mary 12

Notre Dame 28, Teurlings Catholic 14

Oak Forest 44, Bowling Green 43

Oak Grove 20, Sterlington 14

Opelousas 36, Vinton 13

Opelousas Catholic 18, Port Barre 13

Ouachita Christian 41, Delhi Charter 12

Parkway 30, Pulaski Academy, Ark. 22

Pine Prairie 34, Beau Chene 7

Pineville 45, West Ouachita 23

Pointe Coupee Catholic 41, St. John 20

Ponchatoula 54, Loranger 20

Red River 9, Mansfield 6

Resurrection Catholic, Miss. 14, Northlake Christian 6

Riverdale 48, South Plaquemines 12

Riverdale Academy 10, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 6

Rosepine 43, Elton 20

Ruston 36, Airline 19

Sam Houston 42, Iowa 20

Scotlandville 20, Southern Lab 6

Shreveport Northwood 43, Plain Dealing 0

Sicily Island 12, LaSalle 6

Slaughter 30, Tara 6

South Beauregard 30, DeQuincy 13

St. Amant 32, West Jefferson 15

St. Charles Catholic 21, Wilkinson County, Miss. 6

St. Edmund Catholic 27, Mamou 0

St. Martin's 31, Ecole Classique 0

St. Martinville 28, Comeaux 21

St. Thomas More 59, Plaquemine 28

Sulphur 16, C.E. Byrd 13

Tallulah 82, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 34

Tensas 44, Ringgold 6

Tensas Academy 48, Rebul Aca., Miss. 0

Terrebonne 41, Assumption 6

Union Parish 48, Rayville 14

University (Lab) 41, Baton Rouge Catholic 21

Vermilion Catholic 34, Erath 11

Vidalia 15, Homer 14

Walker 40, Slidell 38

Washington-Marion 58, Ville Platte 8

Welsh 55, Loreauville 6

West Monroe 56, Wossman 14

West St. John 40, Bonnabel 20

Westgate 7, New Iberia 3

White Castle 42, Glen Oaks 14

Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 30, Claiborne 0

Woodlawn (BR) 30, Broadmoor 12

Zachary 35, Madison Prep 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Minden vs. North Webster, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/