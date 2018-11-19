MCHS' Holly leads area All-District 8-III selections

Morgan City High School’s Sh’Diamond Holly led the area’s All-District 8-III selections this year.

Holly, a senior middle, was a first-team selection.

She was joined on the squad by fellow senior middle Karmen Peterson, a second-team selection.

The Lady Tigers had two honorable mention selections, senior setter Jolee Nini and senior libero McKenzi Smith.

Berwick had two second-team selections, senior setter/outside hitter Alyssa Gray and senior libero Maci Broussard.

Berwick also had one honorable mention selection, senior setter/outside hitter Lauren Skinner.

District co-champs E.D. White and Vandebilt Catholic swept the individual honors. E.D. White junior outside hitter Lila Bordis was named Offensive Most Valuable Player, while Vandebilt Catholic junior outside hitter Brittany Theriot is the district’s Defensive Most Valuable Player.

Vandebilt Catholic’s Greg Castillo and E.D. White’s Sara Johnson shared Coach of the Year honors.

Below is the entire all-district team:

First Team

—Brittany Theriot, Jr., Vandebilt Catholic, outside hitter.

—Sh’Diamond Holly, Sr., Morgan City, middle.

—Lila Bordis, Jr., E.D. White, outside hitter.

—Angelle Buquet, Jr., Vandebilt Catholic, setter.

—Mary Grace Chiasson, Sr., E.D. White, setter.

—Annelise Henry, Sr., Vandebilt Catholic, libero.

—Madeline Benoit, Soph., Vandebilt Catholic, outside hitter.

—Joci Gravis, Soph., E.D. White, outside hitter.

Second Team

—Lauren Fitch, Soph., Vandebilt Catholic, middle.

—Rebecka Bollinger, Sr., E.D. White, middle.

—Karmen Peterson, Sr., Morgan City, middle.

—Katelyn Hall, Soph., Vandebilt Catholic, middle.

—Emmi Lasseigne, Jr., E.D. White, libero.

—Alyssa Gray, Sr., Berwick, setter/outside hitter.

—Maci Broussard, Sr., Berwick, libero.

Honorable Mention

—Berwick: Lauren Skinner, Sr., setter/outside hitter.

—Morgan City: Jolee Nini, Sr., setter; and McKenzi Smith, Sr., libero.

—Vandebilt Catholic: Brianna Pullaro, Soph., right side; Alexis Porche, Fr., defensive specialist; Tiffany Boudreaux, Jr., defensive specialist; Dakota Reinhard, Jr., right side.

—E.D. White: Khloe Trosclair, Jr., middle; Maddie Gros, Sr., defensive specialist; Hannah Terrebonne, Sr., right side.