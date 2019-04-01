Morgan City High School's Sh'Diamond Holly
(The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
MCHS' Holly earns first-team honors
The Morgan City Lady Tigers had one first-team All-District 7-4A selection.
Morgan City’s Sh’Diamond Holly led the Lady Tigers on the league’s top squad.
The Lady Tigers had two honorable mention selections, Deryon Johnson and Haylie Crappell.
Assumption’s Ra’von Robertson was named the league’s Most Valuable Player, while South Terrebonne’s Nick Cenac is the Coach of the Year.
Below is the complete team:
MVP: Ra’von Robertson, Jr., Assumption.
Coach of the Year: Nick Cenac, South Terrebonne.
1St Team
Terris Mckay, Sr., Ellender.
Chloe Fleming, Sr., South Terrebonne
Makayla Bynum, Jr., South Lafourche
Trastasia Hester, Sr., Ellender
Sh’Diamond Holly, Sr., Morgan City
2nd Team
Tanisha Hester, Jr., Ellender
Elaina Rivere, So., Assumption
Ava Pitre, Fr., South Lafourche
Brittany Theriot, Jr., Vandebilt Catholic
Allie Maddox, Jr., South Terrebonne
Honorable Mention
South Lafourche: Sierra Lerille and Evan Duet
Morgan City: Deryon Johnson and Haylie Crappell.
Vandebilt Catholic: Amy Parrot and Rebecca Lawrence.
South Terrebonne: Blake Pellegrin and Lexie Maddox.
E.D. White: Caroline Delaune and Elizabeth Ayers
Ellender: J’lisha Holly and Marghan Frierson.
Assumption: Xaiya Adams and Ariyah Fair.