MCHS' Holly earns first-team honors

The Morgan City Lady Tigers had one first-team All-District 7-4A selection.

Morgan City’s Sh’Diamond Holly led the Lady Tigers on the league’s top squad.

The Lady Tigers had two honorable mention selections, Deryon Johnson and Haylie Crappell.

Assumption’s Ra’von Robertson was named the league’s Most Valuable Player, while South Terrebonne’s Nick Cenac is the Coach of the Year.

Below is the complete team:

MVP: Ra’von Robertson, Jr., Assumption.

Coach of the Year: Nick Cenac, South Terrebonne.

1St Team

Terris Mckay, Sr., Ellender.

Chloe Fleming, Sr., South Terrebonne

Makayla Bynum, Jr., South Lafourche

Trastasia Hester, Sr., Ellender

Sh’Diamond Holly, Sr., Morgan City

2nd Team

Tanisha Hester, Jr., Ellender

Elaina Rivere, So., Assumption

Ava Pitre, Fr., South Lafourche

Brittany Theriot, Jr., Vandebilt Catholic

Allie Maddox, Jr., South Terrebonne

Honorable Mention

South Lafourche: Sierra Lerille and Evan Duet

Morgan City: Deryon Johnson and Haylie Crappell.

Vandebilt Catholic: Amy Parrot and Rebecca Lawrence.

South Terrebonne: Blake Pellegrin and Lexie Maddox.

E.D. White: Caroline Delaune and Elizabeth Ayers

Ellender: J’lisha Holly and Marghan Frierson.

Assumption: Xaiya Adams and Ariyah Fair.