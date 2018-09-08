MCHS-Hanson game postponed until Sunday

Morgan City High School’s Friday home opener with Hanson Memorial has been rescheduled for Sunday afternoon after referees failed to show up for the game due to an error by the Thibodaux-based South Central Football Officials Association assignment secretary.

The assignment secretary, Danny Gunn, said Friday night that he took responsibility for the mistake, which delayed the game’s start time until Sunday at 2 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City.

“Morgan City definitely did their end (to ensure officials were there), and it was a complete oversight on my part,” Gunn said. “It was 100 percent my fault.”

Gunn, who said he was a high school football official for 42 years before taking the assignment secretary position this season, said he has a master list of the games of the 19 schools he assigns officials to. In error, he said he didn’t have the Morgan City-Hanson game on the list for this week.

“Nobody feels more terrible about this than I do,” Gunn said. “I am just devastated. It’s the ultimate mistake that I can make as an assignment secretary. These young men that practice so hard and play so hard to play this game, and I screwed it up. ”

While Morgan City Principal Mickey Fabre and Morgan City Head Football Coach Chris Stroud both were on the phone periodically after the 7 p.m. start time passed and no officials had shown up, the teams eventually left the field before it was announced approximately 40 minutes after the scheduled kickoff that the game had been rescheduled for Sunday.

“We will have officials there Sunday at 2 o’clock for their game, ready to go, and it will be 100 percent out of my pocket,” Gunn said.

Both Stroud and Hanson Memorial Coach Chris Sanders said they had never been a part of a situation like this.

“Tomorrow, the kids are off,” Stroud said. “We’ll (coaches) watch film of our next week opponent. We’ll do our normal Saturday work, but then Sunday we’re going to come at noon and get ready to play a football game.”

Sanders said, “We’ll be scrambling. We’ll be pulled in two separate directions, getting our guys last-minute ready for our game on Sunday and preparing for next Friday’s game.”

Hanson will host Westminster Christian Sept. 14, while Morgan City will host North Central on the same night.